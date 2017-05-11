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All Photos/office/furniture : desk/furniture : chair

Office Desk Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The home's custom millwork was designed to evolve alongside the family's needs, with spaces that can transition from toy storage to bookshelves and study areas as the children grow. "You have to leave space for the house to change itself,
Ciera meticulously measured their skis and equipment so that everything would fit perfectly. The concrete flooring was the project's most expensive line item, at $19,519. The Mount Rainier print is by Caroline Clark, and the Eames rolling chair was purchased secondhand from Split-Level Modern.
Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
The stairs from the first floor lead directly into the new study, which opens out to a generous roof terrace.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architects created an office for two in the open living area by arranging a Freijó wood desk along the wall. Shelving above the desk holds Carolina and Marcus's book collection, and the armchair and ottoman, designed by Sergio Rodrigues, were acquired at auction; the poster is by Shepard Fairey. The sitting area is outfitted with a family heirloom coffee table, a sofa by Cini Boeri, and a Jackson Pollock print.</span>
The view from the living room into the common areas, with the living room and the study area divided by a brick screen.
“Exposing the raw and unfinished forms of granite beings nature directly the [home], offering a tactile connection often absent in urban environments,” says Suphasidh on the stone elements.
The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
A desk was built around the Custard Apple tree, and a strip of open roof allows the canopy to grow through it. The door opens to the front yard.
Concrete floors were polished a few extra times to reveal the pebbles and stones for a terrazzo-esque effect.
Stevie works from a built-in L-shaped desk. The marker board is also a much-used feature.
Mikei's office space is a smorgasbord of stripes and colors, featuring splashy accessories from brands like Dusen Dusen, Areaware, and HK Living.
The residence also features a sun-filled library, complete with handcrafted bookshelves.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
The glass walls frame large expanses of greenery.
Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
Oiled oak floors, plywood walls, and a vaulted ceiling provide a light, serene feeling on the interior.
The Max-A studio is also built with a pine frame, though it has pine panelling on the ceiling, while the main house ceiling is painted a warm white.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
The organizational method, which focuses on neatly highlighting your belongings instead of discarding them, is rife with potential as an interior design philosophy.
Studio Entry Court
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
The office area also features a Jolly table from Kartell alongside<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.</span>
Each arch is strategically located to provide flow. “The wall is traditionally seen as a dividing element of the space, but with the arch walls, spaces flow onto each other, allowing the rooms to contract and expand without full separation,” explains the firm.
A familiar scene in the Benoit home: Peter paints at the Steelcase desk—"I do all my work here," he says—while Ando sits nearby, waiting for attention.
A flex room at one end of the plan can be an office, or spare bedroom, if the latter is ever needed.
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
The 4,000-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two flex spaces that can be used as offices.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
The Adelaide swivel chairs at one end are by Henrik Pedersen for BoConcept.
In the office, a Reale table by Carlo Mollino and a Conference chair by Eero Saarinen for Knoll look out on the gardens. The lamp is from Le Bon Marché. On the wall is a photograph by Dutch artist Barry Marré, and below it is a custom oak heater cover designed by Pilon.
In the office, the table— a prototype they hope to put into production—was inspired by a Sol LeWitt work.
Another place where the couple minimized expenses was on the flooring. "The floor was a cost saver,
In the study on the home’s top level, a long window provides a panoramic view of Newlands Forest and Table Mountain. “The light in the morning is amazing, and the view of the mountain is incredible,” Derek says.
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
Monica’s side is more static so she can organize her drawings and work supplies.
Built-ins are peppered throughout the space to maximize space while dually adding dimension.
A small study / work space is situated right off the bedrooms.
The former upstairs bedroom is now an office. The existing flooring was kept.
Each family member worked remotely from the apartment. Alexandrine set up a study in a portion of the living area. Other work and study spots include the terraces, the dining and kitchen tables, and the desk in the second bedroom. They didn't settle into assigned spots, but rather moved around according to their mood.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
Alexandrine had the Costes chair by Philippe Starck sent from Ukraine. "I found it a few years ago in an Italian secondhand bookshop among the vintage art albums and couldn't leave without it,
Sliding doors inspired by Japanese shoji screens can close off the office, which doubles as a guest room, for privacy.
The guest room has a murphy bed and built-in desk. “We maximized space using everything I’ve learned from living in Hong Kong for over 20 years,” the owner says.
After: The team introduced a three-level void that brings light into the different floors. Here, a study with a built-in desk benefits from the natural light and preserved architectural features, like the stained glass windows and the door.
The Vipp Swivel Chair pairs with a locally-made desk by a young Danish carpenter in the study.
The guest suite features a custom steel-and-Douglas fir window system facing the courtyard. The 180-square-foot space has its own bathroom and entrance, allowing it to function as a guest suite, mother-in-law space, or detached office.
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