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All Photos/office/furniture : desk/floors : terrazzo

Office Desk Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A cozy, enclosed office is located right next to the library.
This room, currently used as an office space, is in an addition added by the original owners as a second master suite.
A Paul McCobb-designed, reeded glass panel provides a contemplative backdrop for a walnut Knoll writing desk and Bertoia Side Chair in this home office layout that uses a divider to make clever use of space.