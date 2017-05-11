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All Photos/office/furniture : desk/floors : marble

Office Desk Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Study area on the first floor overlooks into the living and waterbody below.
The space once served as the location of a fundraiser for President Obama.
The architects designed the marble table. The chairs are by Montis and Magis.
Large spaces and blank walls allow the owners to modify and rotate artwork locations over time, creating an endless palette of wonder.