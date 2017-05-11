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All Photos/office/furniture : desk/floors : limestone

Office Desk Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The custom white oak-and-steel desk and cabinets are by Filtch, topped with a charcoal-finished white oak slab. Matching Fenton and Fenton desk chairs offer the homeowners the opportunity to work side by side.
In a private study, a thick built-in counter desk composed of marble and Savior Blue limestone brings texture and color to the neutral scheme, and highlights the artwork.