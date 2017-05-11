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All Photos/office/furniture : chair/floors : porcelain tile

Office Chair Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The library and home office space were painted a bold shade of black. The red leather Golfo dei Poeti lounge chair is by Matteo Grassi.
The glass-walled study is Efrat's favorite room in her home.
Similar to other Eichlers in this style, the office looks through the courtyard and into the living room. Klopf Architecture made minor necessary adjustments to the windows but preserved the bulk of the clerestory windows.
As one of Eichler’s courtyard models, the office looks directly through the atrium and into the glass-enclosed living room, providing the ultimate indoor/outdoor feeling. The gray porcelain tile that Klopf Architecture installed in the interior is continued in the atrium.
desk detail in the mud/laundry area overlooking the front courtyard