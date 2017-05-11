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All Photos/office/furniture : chair/floors : cement tile

Office Chair Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Small spaces and tiny homes present some physical limitations, but they actually make room for imaginative solutions.
Linda Hutchins and John Montague hired Works Partnership Architecture to turn a former warehouse and auto repair shop into a versatile live/work space. The building is full of natural light, thanks to 11 skylights and a glass atrium in the center of the space, where a hammock and a vine maple tree sway in the breeze.