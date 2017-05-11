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All Photos/office/furniture : chair/appliances : range hood

Office Chair Range Hood Design Photos and Ideas

Beverly O’Mara, an artist and teacher, and Mark Uriu, owner of a residential painting and finishing company, needed a place to work from home. So, in 2014 the couple embarked on transforming a 2,700-square-foot loft located in an 1890 Wells Fargo horse-and-carriage facility in Jersey City, New Jersey, into a flexible art studio and residence.