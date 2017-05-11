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All Photos/office/floors : travertine/furniture : desk

Office Travertine Floors Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The home office displays the owner’s art collection, including ceramic vases by unit89.
The architects designed the marble table. The chairs are by Montis and Magis.
A peek inside the office attached to the master bedroom suite.