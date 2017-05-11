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All Photos/office/floors : terrazzo/furniture : lamps

Office Terrazzo Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

A Paul McCobb-designed, reeded glass panel provides a contemplative backdrop for a walnut Knoll writing desk and Bertoia Side Chair in this home office layout that uses a divider to make clever use of space.
This view shows how the library alcove relates to the nearby family room, and beyond that, the front entry.