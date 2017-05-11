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All Photos/office/floors : terrazzo/floors : rug

Office Terrazzo Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

This room, currently used as an office space, is in an addition added by the original owners as a second master suite.
A custom built-in sofa upholstered in whiskey-colored velvet from Fabricut now makes for the perfect reading spot. The swing arm sconces are from Photonic Studio.