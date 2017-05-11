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All Photos/office/floors : terra cotta tile/room type : study

Office Terra Cotta Tile Floors Study Design Photos and Ideas

The bonus office/family room is lined with a chic system of wood built-ins that offer a lot of storage capacity.
A closer look at the study with a customized dark-green lacquer bench and a terrazzo table from Sue Skeen in collaboration with The New Craftsmen.
Wood and veined Arabescato marble, used throughout the home, create contrasting warm and cool elements.
Manning House by Jack Manning (1960)