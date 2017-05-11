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All Photos/office/floors : terra cotta tile/furniture : chair

Office Terra Cotta Tile Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The bonus office/family room is lined with a chic system of wood built-ins that offer a lot of storage capacity.
Wood and veined Arabescato marble, used throughout the home, create contrasting warm and cool elements.
Manning House by Jack Manning (1960)