Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/office/floors : rug/furniture : lamps

Office Rug Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
A key pandemic-inspired addition, a gracious home office, was incorporated into the second bedroom, allowing this wing of the home to be activated as a workspace when not being utilized as a guest suite.
For this remodel in San Francisco, Mary Maydan chose Olivari hardware for a privacy handle on the door between the office/living space and the bedroom. A Ligne Roset chair and shelving unit by B&B Italia are illuminated by an Eden Lighting up-lamp and Koncept Lighting desk lamp.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
Blue rattan chairs and striped wallpaper greet visitors in the reception area. The artwork (on the left wall) is by Amber Vittoria.
In the lounge area, the Clyde leather sofa from Blu Dot is joined by a Wayfair magazine rack and Saarinen side table.
Many buyers in the Palm Canyon Mobile Club are downsizing from larger properties in the area. "It's easier living instead of taking care of a big house," says realtor Paul Kaplan. "You can lock, leave, and travel. There's no landscaping maintenance, and you can clean the house in less than 30 minutes."
A cozy office space boasts a corner fireplace. This dramatic look is great inspiration if you're looking for home office ideas for him in the more traditional sense, featuring dark leather and warm tones.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
A wooden sideboard echoes the pattern found in the parquet flooring.
One of the bright and airy bedrooms, currently used as an office space, features a Haiku Home ceiling fan.
One of the four bedrooms in use as an office. This bedroom looks toward the atrium.
This bedroom is currently configured as an office.
With a slanted glazed ceiling, a white fitted bookcase, and wood-clad walls, the study is a light, bright space to work in, and has views of the garden thanks to the expansive glass doors.
The living area and a study corner.
This is the bonus office space that is complete with original wood paneled walls and a sliding door to the patio.
The now Family Room is filled with mid-century furnishings and accessories. Bauhaus chairs, a Danish design credenza from the owner's vintage collection, a wood fire stove, a record player, and shelves of books create a comfortable family hang out space.
Although the house was refurbished before North bought it in 1996, it still includes some of Breuer's original built-in furniture, including the desk in the bedroom, as well as a chair designed by the architect.
A Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance chair, Charlotte Perriand wall sconce, and Greta Grossman Grasshopper floor lamp round out a corner in the living room. Deau made the side table herself.
In the office, which is part of the addition, a collection of vintage posters hangs above a Cbox file cabinet and a table from Blu Dot used as a desk. The rug is a Photon.