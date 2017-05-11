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All Photos/office/floors : rug/furniture : desk

Office Rug Floors Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
This double A-frame Eichler was renovated by Phoenix–based Mackenzie Collier Interiors. Joanne Encarnacion's office is located in the atrium, on the opposite side of her husband's. Graphic bursts of black and white are complemented by greenery and positive affirmations.
Bobby Berk, host of Netflix's Queer Eye, has been working from nearly every room in his house.
Working is much more pleasant when you have natural light to brighten up your space. If you aren’t lucky enough to have a window, then invest in some stylish lighting.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
A key pandemic-inspired addition, a gracious home office, was incorporated into the second bedroom, allowing this wing of the home to be activated as a workspace when not being utilized as a guest suite.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
Housed in a renovated church, The Assembly is located on 14th Street in San Francisco's hip Mission District.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
Clever joinery units throughout the home are strategically located to avoid unnecessary clutter. The long study on the ground floor—which runs in front of the children’s bedrooms—has plenty of desk space for all four children to do homework and study.
The study on the first floor is in the more private principal bedroom wing of the home. Like the rest of the rooms, it features bespoke American oak timber joinery.
Built-in desks become a display for the artwork.
After the renovation, the children's rooms were moved to the upper level of the home and what had been the nursery was transformed into a lovely home office.
"Stephanie used every inch of crawl space for built-ins so there is a ton of storage," shares Hixton. Dyer also added a washer and dryer discretely set behind doors for added convenience for the couple and any future caretaker.
The clients' request for a more flexible space that could accommodate guests and a home office was met by removing the wall and building closets in each corner. The original space featured a sloped ceiling, which was preserved, while two custom day beds make room for a centered desk and chair.
The ceilings in the living areas are covered with red cedar.
For this remodel in San Francisco, Mary Maydan chose Olivari hardware for a privacy handle on the door between the office/living space and the bedroom. A Ligne Roset chair and shelving unit by B&B Italia are illuminated by an Eden Lighting up-lamp and Koncept Lighting desk lamp.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
The spacious, light-filled home office can easily be converted into another bedroom.
Designed to comfortably accommodate three to five employees, the 1,000-square-foot home office that Matt Fajkus Architecture has recently built beautifully complements an existing midcentury abode in Austin, Texas.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
The airy yet enclosed home office provides a quiet setting to get work done.
A sun-filled, contemporary office is also located on the home's middle floor.
This bedroom (currently configured as a home office) has direct access to the terrace.
A cozy home office is brightened by a skylight.
The conference room sports Farrow and Ball wallpaper, custom artwork from Ana Leovy, and Velvet Vivian Chairs from Cost Plus World Market. The Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Tulum rug and black pendants are both Bed Bath &amp; Beyond finds.
Sprawling across 22,000 square feet, the vast Bond Station House showcases 25’ ceilings in the main lounge and features an array of custom built meeting areas and communal spaces. Gorgeous natural light pours in throughout from the wraparound penthouse terraces.
The third floor features an open, loft-like studio space with a full bath and plenty of storage.
This is the “hobby” room.
Many buyers in the Palm Canyon Mobile Club are downsizing from larger properties in the area. "It's easier living instead of taking care of a big house," says realtor Paul Kaplan. "You can lock, leave, and travel. There's no landscaping maintenance, and you can clean the house in less than 30 minutes."
The home office overlooks the pool.
“The first floor has a separate home office were we flipped the exterior color palette by painting the walls black and the windows white,” says Hawthorn Builders.
This room, currently used as an office space, is in an addition added by the original owners as a second master suite.
The fourth bedroom makes a perfect home office.
On the lower level, a three-sided fireplace doubles as a room divider that separates the media room from an office space.
The raised floors in the main working areas are constructed of white-painted plywood, while the entry features natural coco mat flooring.
The full-floor master suite features an office which could easily convert to an additional bedroom.
A cozy office space boasts a corner fireplace. This dramatic look is great inspiration if you're looking for home office ideas for him in the more traditional sense, featuring dark leather and warm tones.
The library.
With a meticulous restoration and fascinating past, this recently documented American System-Built Home in Wisconsin is a true architectural gem.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
One of the home's four bedrooms can easily serve as an office space.
One of the bright and airy bedrooms, currently used as an office space, features a Haiku Home ceiling fan.
The lower spaces of the house give onto the meadow and its private world, while the upper spaces open to the long views across Chilmark’s fields, ponds, and the Atlantic.
Upstairs, the third bedroom is currently configured as a cozy study—complete with a wood-burning fireplace.
The office desk was made onsite by Shields Custom Carpentry.
One of the four bedrooms in use as an office. This bedroom looks toward the atrium.
The Opencase Wall System works in many different rooms, such as mudrooms and studies, making wall space elegantly functional.
This bedroom is currently configured as an office.
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