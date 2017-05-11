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All Photos/office/floors : rug/floors : dark hardwood

Office Rug Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Working is much more pleasant when you have natural light to brighten up your space. If you aren’t lucky enough to have a window, then invest in some stylish lighting.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
In the lounge area, the Clyde leather sofa from Blu Dot is joined by a Wayfair magazine rack and Saarinen side table.
The full-floor master suite features an office which could easily convert to an additional bedroom.
Agate Pass Cabin | The former porch was transformed into an office and dining room.