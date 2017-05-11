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All Photos/office/floors : rug/floors : concrete

Office Rug Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
Clever joinery units throughout the home are strategically located to avoid unnecessary clutter. The long study on the ground floor—which runs in front of the children’s bedrooms—has plenty of desk space for all four children to do homework and study.
The study on the first floor is in the more private principal bedroom wing of the home. Like the rest of the rooms, it features bespoke American oak timber joinery.
Designed to comfortably accommodate three to five employees, the 1,000-square-foot home office that Matt Fajkus Architecture has recently built beautifully complements an existing midcentury abode in Austin, Texas.
The airy yet enclosed home office provides a quiet setting to get work done.
The fourth bedroom makes a perfect home office.
One of the home's four bedrooms can easily serve as an office space.
The hunting blind is a small and square room, furnished with a cowhide rug, two guest chairs, and a hunting bar.
A multipurpose room off the main area has the same plywood cabinetry for a consistent look. The room has sliding doors that can be closed for its use as a fourth bedroom or study, or left open to enlarge the main living area.
The addition includes two individual office spaces, a conference room, a studio, a bathroom, and storage space. An operable wall divides the main space as needed.
Wood ceilings extend out, further strengthening the indoor/outdoor connection.
The now Family Room is filled with mid-century furnishings and accessories. Bauhaus chairs, a Danish design credenza from the owner's vintage collection, a wood fire stove, a record player, and shelves of books create a comfortable family hang out space.