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All Photos/office/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : shelves

Office Porcelain Tile Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

The library looks out on the inner courtyard.
The library and home office space were painted a bold shade of black. The red leather Golfo dei Poeti lounge chair is by Matteo Grassi.
The light-filled office overlooks stunning views. The stairs to the loft include built-in storage and shelving—a space-saving solution inspired by the couple's experience living in a tiny house.
Similar to other Eichlers in this style, the office looks through the courtyard and into the living room. Klopf Architecture made minor necessary adjustments to the windows but preserved the bulk of the clerestory windows.