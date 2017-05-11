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All Photos/office/floors : plywood/room type : study

Office Plywood Floors Study Design Photos and Ideas

The new mezzanine’s envelope responds to the climate in Quebec. It’s designed to offer the highest thermal insulation performance to effectively reduce heat loss during the wintertime.
The floors, walls, and ceiling of the mezzanine are all clad in clear-coated fir plywood panels. To respect Montreal city bylaws, the mezzanine was limited to 40% of the area of the level below.
High-quality birch plywood lines the interior of this sharply angular and minimalist backyard office.
Every surface is clad in a high-quality birch plywood.