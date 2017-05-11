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All Photos/office/floors : plywood/room type : craft room

Office Plywood Floors Craft Room Design Photos and Ideas

Owen and Clara prepare proofs at their screenprinting station. Clara assumes the role of the chromist, separating images into individual colors and preserving the artist’s intent in the process. As printmaker, Owen physically passes the ink through the screen, one color at a time, taking great care that they are correctly registered to the overall composition.
The workshop in the bunkhouse.