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All Photos/office/floors : painted wood/room type : study

Office Painted Wood Floors Study Design Photos and Ideas

The former upstairs bedroom is now an office. The existing flooring was kept.
Study hideaway
A vaulted loft room complete with a typewriter and natural wood furnishings serves as the perfect hidden workspace. The chair is a vintage Cherner chair, the side table is Nanna Ditzel, and the wood lamp is a Muuto Wood model.