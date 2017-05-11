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All Photos/office/floors : painted wood/furniture : storage

Office Painted Wood Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Study hideaway
Simple office furniture in primary colors stands out against marine-blue walls and a white window shade.
A vintage post office desk anchors one end of the office that's fitted with built-in cabinetry with a 16-foot-long walnut top on the far wall.