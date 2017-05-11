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All Photos/office/floors : painted wood/furniture : lamps

Office Painted Wood Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

"Feeling good about your work is one thing, but offering it as something for other people to be happy about is truly something to dedicate your time to," Spellman states.
During the time he spent exploring the West, Spellman lived and worked in an old Ford van that ran off of vegetable oil. "I lived in the van on and off for two years, maybe more—I can't remember how long exactly" he says. "Most of the time it was fueled by used cooking oil out of grease traps, or other people's trash. It was liberating."
With plenty of space, Spellman is able to utilize his studio to create his artwork and music, as well as use the area as a gathering area for entertainment.
Located in a historic building in Westerly, Rhode Island, Spellman's studio is infused with natural light, thanks to the expansive windows.
When asked what's next in the works, Spellman describes how he's working on an upcoming music festival and concert series called Westerly Sound.
A peek into Spellman's historic studio space in Westerly, Rhode Island.