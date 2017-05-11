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All Photos/office/floors : medium hardwood/room type : library

Office Medium Hardwood Floors Library Design Photos and Ideas

The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
Our kids are our future—teach them to be conscientious and kind to Mother Earth with these sweet, informative children’s books.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
The library, also located in the quiet zone, features a custom table by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects, Henry Time SB 1901 chairs, and an Atollo lamp by Vico Magistretti for Oluce.
The upper floor layout was rejiggered so that the kids' bedroom could be relocated, and now a cantilevered addition at the back of the house hosts a library space with full-height glass capturing a view to the backyard. The built-in shelving has a rich blue laminate, and the tiled wall to the left denotes the light well into the kitchen.
Located to the left of the entrance is the library, which includes a fireplace, built-ins, and two doors that open up to the dining room.
The library.
The wraparound mezzanine has a massive skylight. This space could be used for a variety of purposes, including being converted into a fourth bedroom.
"The library space is positioned on the intimate courtyard nestled into the base of the butte," note the architects. "Here, an expressive, sheltering roof tilts up to capture natural light and rising views of the old-growth pine forest."
Work space
The new layout maximizes the utility of the home's 4,100 square feet.
The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
The mezzanine, which used to be Sekimachi's main work studio but now serves as an archive, holds a daybed that's ideal for napping.
When photographer Leslie Williamson visited the home, the artist's monofilament pieces and a series of
The study room and library on the second level.
Eric Lamers of Hammerhead, a craft-based contractor specializing in midcentury renovation projects, worked on the house before Andrew and his wife, Dustin Ferrer, acquired it in 2013, but it still needed a good deal of restoration. The home features an impressive collection of vintage furnishings, including an Elephant Stool by Sori Yanagi and a Luther Conover chair.
Office
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Office
The library is lined in reclaimed spotted gum that Maynard says “brings with it wisdom from its previous life.” A stained glass window by Leigh Schellekens makes the contemplative room feel like a domestic chapel.
An interior fit out of an existing Coach House, previously renovated by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design