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All Photos/office/floors : medium hardwood/room type : craft room

Office Medium Hardwood Floors Craft Room Design Photos and Ideas

In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
An array of Finlayson's past paintings and textiles adorns her studio.
Finlayson's studio is filled with daylight and past work, which she refers to while painting.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
Painted by hand, then photographed, enlarged, and printed digitally, each of Calico’s designs are made to be custom-sized for a space. The result: a visually immersive environment that reads more as a mural, with an expansive, non-repeating pattern. While the Copes recommend carefully priming any surfaces for large-scale installations, a smaller swatch can add an equally impactful accent when framed and hung, as shown in their home office.