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All Photos/office/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : storage

Office Medium Hardwood Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
The glass walls frame large expanses of greenery.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Our kids are our future—teach them to be conscientious and kind to Mother Earth with these sweet, informative children’s books.
The design team repaired and refinished the original white oak parquet on the parlor floor. The archway with ornate moldings is also an original feature.
An office nook is tucked behind sliding doors in the bedroom closet.
In her work area, a sliding panel opens to offer Justine a view of the living area below. “When you’re in the house, you’re aware of the whole house, which I really like,” she says.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
In Guang’s office, Chen designed a lacquered desk to join the Philippe Starck chair, Louis Poulsen desk lamp, and Chinese folk "drum stools."
"Stephanie used every inch of crawl space for built-ins so there is a ton of storage," shares Hixton. Dyer also added a washer and dryer discretely set behind doors for added convenience for the couple and any future caretaker.
A built-in desk makes good use of the small footprint in the study.
“We all use the open study far more than we envisioned, and it functions well as a second lounge space for visiting kids,” say the owners.
While initially only Danielle occupied the office for her design and art direction work, Bryan now shares the space with her. Here's a peek of her desk.
The clients' request for a more flexible space that could accommodate guests and a home office was met by removing the wall and building closets in each corner. The original space featured a sloped ceiling, which was preserved, while two custom day beds make room for a centered desk and chair.
The upper floor layout was rejiggered so that the kids' bedroom could be relocated, and now a cantilevered addition at the back of the house hosts a library space with full-height glass capturing a view to the backyard. The built-in shelving has a rich blue laminate, and the tiled wall to the left denotes the light well into the kitchen.
A workspace was installed below the preserved hutch cabinets. The staircase was also kept. Wood lines new openings, in contrast with retained casework.
A small nook in the triangular projection of the floor plan is utilized as a home office with a custom-built desk.
This stand-up study nook with built-in storage can also be used as a bar.
The loft space includes a raised area that can be used as a desk or a platform for a double mattress. The observation turret lets in natural light and frames views of the town to the east.
A home office occupies the light well, with views to the living room above, and a library space below. What would typically be the dark middle of the house is bathed in sunlight and enjoys a feeling of expansive vertical space.
Office
A timber-lined study on the upper floor of the parents' suite overlooks a private outdoor courtyard open to the sky and tree canopy.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
The original cottage has been reimagined to incorporate a study area. A built-in wood desk, felt tack board, and contemporary Ligne Roset desk chair provide an ideal work area.
One or more of the four bedrooms could easily be converted into a home office or media center.
The home office features a laminate desk and cabinets in a bright, cheery yellow. They were designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and made by Tomlinson Woodworks.
A painting by Carter hangs above a wood credenza in the work studio.
A cozy home office is brightened by a skylight.
Full-height sliding glass doors enable indoor/outdoor living.
A small office area provides storage space for paperwork, computers, and electronic devices—including control panels for the solar panels, water tank level, and electrical system.
“Internally, despite 40 years of neglect, enough of the original fabric and character remained to provide a glimpse of the building's illustrious past,” Gledstone says.
Featured here is one of this shipping container home's two private office spaces, which incorporates office furniture clad in bright colors. These make great modern home office ideas if you're going for an industrial look.
A sparse wooden desk and ample black cabinetry are elements that can be used as modern home office ideas. Vibrant natural light floods the room with light despite the dark background in this expansive modern home office in a heritage apartment in Kiev.
This contemplative home office design and layout by Morgan Studio Architecture & Interiors incorporates modern home office ideas featuring a classic Eames chair, warm wood paneling, and brass details. The ample skylight makes for a natural task light.
A cozy office space boasts a corner fireplace. This dramatic look is great inspiration if you're looking for home office ideas for him in the more traditional sense, featuring dark leather and warm tones.
With a meticulous restoration and fascinating past, this recently documented American System-Built Home in Wisconsin is a true architectural gem.
The office desk was made onsite by Shields Custom Carpentry.
The custom-made skylight "marries traditional boatbuilding materials with details borrowed from a car sunroof." The worktops are Formica 2297 Terril.
The office area features a Tolomeo Mega floor lamp by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide.
This view from the open-plan living space shows the loft bed and sunken office on the right, as well as the storage room illuminated by a window on the left. The storage room is opposite the entrance.
A built-in bookcase, for stacks of memories.
The wooden Windsor chairs placed by the recessed shuttered windows in the study create a cozy reading corner.
Custom made tv bench of birch plywood.
Work space
A view from the lounge into the converted study furnished with a vintage midcentury sideboard.
The Multifunctional Study Room
The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
Designer and digital fabricator Shawn Benson shares his 595-square-foot second-floor space with his wife, Jessica, and their daughter, Roux. The 15-foot-high ceilings allow plenty of room for a full-size ocean paddleboard.
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