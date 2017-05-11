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All Photos/office/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : bookcase

Office Medium Hardwood Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
The D-Fin House gets its name from a loft space that projects from the main level like the skeg of a vintage surfboard. Owner Mitch Marks uses the area as an office. Steely designed the pine bookcase, and the Eames Group chair is from Herman Miller. A Haiku ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans ushers in fresh air and cool seaside breezes.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Our kids are our future—teach them to be conscientious and kind to Mother Earth with these sweet, informative children’s books.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
The library, also located in the quiet zone, features a custom table by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects, Henry Time SB 1901 chairs, and an Atollo lamp by Vico Magistretti for Oluce.
The overhang's trellis detail mitigates glare while letting filtered views and light through. The clean design draws the eye forward to the trees across the house.
The renovated Copper House by Charles Rose Architects charmingly pays homage to midcentury sensibilities.
The upper floor layout was rejiggered so that the kids' bedroom could be relocated, and now a cantilevered addition at the back of the house hosts a library space with full-height glass capturing a view to the backyard. The built-in shelving has a rich blue laminate, and the tiled wall to the left denotes the light well into the kitchen.
A workspace was installed below the preserved hutch cabinets. The staircase was also kept. Wood lines new openings, in contrast with retained casework.
Ed’s study—which includes a Jahi Plaid rug by Lauren Ralph Lauren, an Eames chair, and desk lamp by Project 62 for Target—is the only enclosed room on the upper levels.
This house is one of 170 prefabs manufactured by Cliff May Homes (designed by Cliff May and architect Chris Choate), and it was erected by a local builder in 1955. It features one of the L-shaped plans offered by the company, which included a main wing with living areas and two bedrooms, adjoined by a wing containing a private master suite. Starbursts accent the wall in one of the house’s bedrooms.
The mental effects from physically dividing your living and work spaces can help you focus when needed, and most importantly, step away to relax when finished.
An office on the mezzanine level includes a custom-made cantilevered bookcase by Orana. The lights are Beacon Lighting bulbs with Fat Shack Vintage ceiling light cords.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
The office, located adjacent the master bedroom, is smartly outfitted with a vintage Aluminum Group Management chair by Herman Miller, a custom walnut plywood desk by Kerf Design, and Hitch bookcases from Blu Dot.
The home office in Tree House by Deforest Architects offers a striking view of the surrounding trees.
The cozy study is furnished with custom timber shelving, a Gus Modern Jane sectional, a Womb chair, an ottoman designed by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a Noguchi table.
View of the office
The library.
With a meticulous restoration and fascinating past, this recently documented American System-Built Home in Wisconsin is a true architectural gem.
One of the bright and airy bedrooms, currently used as an office space, features a Haiku Home ceiling fan.
A bookshelf from Ferm Living.
The office desk was made onsite by Shields Custom Carpentry.
The custom-made skylight "marries traditional boatbuilding materials with details borrowed from a car sunroof." The worktops are Formica 2297 Terril.
The mixed material palette of stone and wood is present throughout the home.
The second bedroom is currently configured as an office.
The renovated house maximizes available daylight, and was designed to provide passive cooling in summer and increase solar gain in winter.
"The library space is positioned on the intimate courtyard nestled into the base of the butte," note the architects. "Here, an expressive, sheltering roof tilts up to capture natural light and rising views of the old-growth pine forest."
A built-in bookcase, for stacks of memories.
The wooden Windsor chairs placed by the recessed shuttered windows in the study create a cozy reading corner.
Custom made tv bench of birch plywood.
Work space
Renewable Plantation Pine was used for the wall frames, floor beams, laminated roof, and plywood lining.
The new layout maximizes the utility of the home's 4,100 square feet.
The Multifunctional Study Room
The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table.
The study room and balcony on the second floor.
The full height gray cabinets extend into the office space, blurring the boundary between office and kitchen. Seamless glazing further increases the transparency between spaces.
The concrete ceiling was intentionally left exposed so that the lighting systems are visible.
The mezzanine, which used to be Sekimachi's main work studio but now serves as an archive, holds a daybed that's ideal for napping.
The study room and library on the second level.
The walls are made of exposed bricks in reference to the original Victorian house.
Painted by hand, then photographed, enlarged, and printed digitally, each of Calico’s designs are made to be custom-sized for a space. The result: a visually immersive environment that reads more as a mural, with an expansive, non-repeating pattern. While the Copes recommend carefully priming any surfaces for large-scale installations, a smaller swatch can add an equally impactful accent when framed and hung, as shown in their home office.
Eric Lamers of Hammerhead, a craft-based contractor specializing in midcentury renovation projects, worked on the house before Andrew and his wife, Dustin Ferrer, acquired it in 2013, but it still needed a good deal of restoration. The home features an impressive collection of vintage furnishings, including an Elephant Stool by Sori Yanagi and a Luther Conover chair.
Office
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Office
The library is lined in reclaimed spotted gum that Maynard says “brings with it wisdom from its previous life.” A stained glass window by Leigh Schellekens makes the contemplative room feel like a domestic chapel.
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