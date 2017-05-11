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All Photos/office/floors : medium hardwood/floors : rug

Office Medium Hardwood Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
A key pandemic-inspired addition, a gracious home office, was incorporated into the second bedroom, allowing this wing of the home to be activated as a workspace when not being utilized as a guest suite.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
The home office is a showcase for an electric blue Warren Platener lounge chair from Hive Modern, paired with a vintage Vladimir Kagan Serpentine Cloud sofa. The painting is by Michelle Betancourt.
After the renovation, the children's rooms were moved to the upper level of the home and what had been the nursery was transformed into a lovely home office.
"Stephanie used every inch of crawl space for built-ins so there is a ton of storage," shares Hixton. Dyer also added a washer and dryer discretely set behind doors for added convenience for the couple and any future caretaker.
The clients' request for a more flexible space that could accommodate guests and a home office was met by removing the wall and building closets in each corner. The original space featured a sloped ceiling, which was preserved, while two custom day beds make room for a centered desk and chair.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
A cozy home office is brightened by a skylight.
Acclaimed for their five uniquely designed co-working spaces across Manhattan and Brooklyn, Bond Collective has recently opened the doors to their first location outside of New York City. Located on the top floor of one of Philadelphia’s most historic landmark buildings, Bond Station House is conveniently located in the heart of center city.
The third floor features an open, loft-like studio space with a full bath and plenty of storage.
The home office overlooks the pool.
"We repainted this in Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore and Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball by carefully marking a line and switching out the color combos," Claude says. "We loved the funky aesthetic this gave the room, while adding a pop of classic color."
A cozy office space boasts a corner fireplace. This dramatic look is great inspiration if you're looking for home office ideas for him in the more traditional sense, featuring dark leather and warm tones.
The library.
With a meticulous restoration and fascinating past, this recently documented American System-Built Home in Wisconsin is a true architectural gem.
One of the bright and airy bedrooms, currently used as an office space, features a Haiku Home ceiling fan.
Upstairs, the third bedroom is currently configured as a cozy study—complete with a wood-burning fireplace.
The office desk was made onsite by Shields Custom Carpentry.
One of the four bedrooms is being used as an office space.
A view from the lounge into the converted study furnished with a vintage midcentury sideboard.
A low horizontal window is perfectly positioned in the office to frame views of the Cascade mountain range.
The new layout maximizes the utility of the home's 4,100 square feet.
The concrete ceiling was intentionally left exposed so that the lighting systems are visible.
Roam London Reading Room
Roam London Co-working Space