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All Photos/office/floors : light hardwood/room type : library

Office Light Hardwood Floors Library Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architects created an office for two in the open living area by arranging a Freijó wood desk along the wall. Shelving above the desk holds Carolina and Marcus's book collection, and the armchair and ottoman, designed by Sergio Rodrigues, were acquired at auction; the poster is by Shepard Fairey. The sitting area is outfitted with a family heirloom coffee table, a sofa by Cini Boeri, and a Jackson Pollock print.</span>
The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
The library features furniture from the homeowners’ collection—including this Marcel Breuer chair.
The serene home office of Taula House by M Gooden Design gazes out onto the backyard.
For just under $102,000, Anya Moryoussef Architect transformed a single-car garage into a multifunctional workspace that’s wrapped in Baltic birch plywood.
The library provides sleek, closed storage and open shelves that reach over 12 feet high. A Moroso/Diesel Cloudscape Chair sits beside the De La Espada Laurel Coffee Table, with a Flos String Light strung overhead. The painting is by Krzysztof Kokoryn.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
Home office with custom millwork
Home office with navy blue walls and drapery.
From the myriad of locations for working and gathering sprinkled throughout to the calming “Zen” room/library that encourages relaxation, every inch of Bond Station House has been thoughtfully designed to make each of its members feel as comfortable (and productive) as possible.
A sunken velvet conversation pit is located in the heart of The Wing's new location in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
Inside, pinewood bookshelves surround a reading area without obstructing natural light.
A communal reading/study desk.
Open, pinewood bookshelves divide the interiors, but don't block views.
Cozy nooks for reading and relaxing are scattered throughout the library.
A crisp palette of toned woods and fresh white paint give the indoor and outdoor spaces a light and open feel.
Office
The library overlooks the courtyard and the two guest bedrooms.
The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.
A communal table sits in the lending library, which features over 2,000 female-written titles, all curated by the Strand Bookstore. A "Wing Women Reading List of 50 must-read titles," composed by The Lantern—a local non-profit bookstore run by Bryn Mawr grads—is also available for use.
Study overlooks side yard ascending hillside
A dramatic pink granite table provides a central meeting spot.
The double-height lending library anchors a corner of the open-plan room. The book collection was curated with the Strand Bookstore and includes 2,000 volumes from women authors.
Secret doors in the bookcases conceal soundproof phone booths.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
View looking from office space toward guest suite
View looking from office space toward guest suite
View looking from office space toward guest suite
Studio space looking toward stair and library
Home Office