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All Photos/office/floors : light hardwood/furniture : shelves

Office Light Hardwood Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
The stairs from the first floor lead directly into the new study, which opens out to a generous roof terrace.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architects created an office for two in the open living area by arranging a Freijó wood desk along the wall. Shelving above the desk holds Carolina and Marcus's book collection, and the armchair and ottoman, designed by Sergio Rodrigues, were acquired at auction; the poster is by Shepard Fairey. The sitting area is outfitted with a family heirloom coffee table, a sofa by Cini Boeri, and a Jackson Pollock print.</span>
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
A wall on the second level features a built-in bookcase with a reading nook.
The 4,000-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two flex spaces that can be used as offices.
Shallow shelves in Jung-Ja’s practice room accommodate her many music books.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
After: The team introduced a three-level void that brings light into the different floors. Here, a study with a built-in desk benefits from the natural light and preserved architectural features, like the stained glass windows and the door.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
The office on the second level is outfitted with a built-in desk and bookcase that spans the length of the walls.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
A built-in desk creates an office area for two at one end of the living room.
The second level showcases built-in cabinetry and an office area crafted from cedar.
The upstairs landing features an office, sitting area, and enough storage for a family of four.
Above the kitchen, the mezzanine level holds a workspace with a view. The sharp pitch of the roof opens up the space below it, so this area doesn’t feel cramped. Note the reoccurring motif of rounded joinery in the main spaces, which plays off of the angular moments.
Custom-milled built-ins provide ample storage.
The study at the top of the stairs allows access to the first-floor deck, and it’s one of the most unique design features in the home. “The raw brass swinging arm light can be rotated off the wall and positioned as required when sitting at the desk, while the light can be swung against the wall when accessing the deck,” Rhodes says.
A bespoke oak desk in the more private family room on the first floor offers a space for family members to work or study in private.
A third-floor study room overlooks the atrium.
If you thought being productive at home was just another oxymoron, think again. Here are six tips for creating a focus-friendly home office.
The entire unit is a custom design, fitted with drawers and a writable magnetic surface—just like a proper office.
The wife’s workspace is in the dining area. Her desk is concealed behind closet doors and can be neatly tucked away as needed.
For this remodel in San Francisco, Mary Maydan chose Olivari hardware for a privacy handle on the door between the office/living space and the bedroom. A Ligne Roset chair and shelving unit by B&B Italia are illuminated by an Eden Lighting up-lamp and Koncept Lighting desk lamp.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The office of Inwood Place offers a quiet reprieve from the hubbub of daily life.
The desk can fold out and accommodate two people.
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
The office features built-in bookshelves and storage, plus a table by Jardin.
An integrated desk and wall shelf, the latter incorporating hidden LED lighting, frame a ribbon window that appears frameless to better merge with the treetop view.
A new sliding door offers a streamlined black frame for the view outside.
An Artifox Desk 02 sits with an Eames chair in the lower-level office/spare bedroom. While the lower deck has been rebuilt, the interior of the lower level is currently being redone to provide guest spaces for visiting family and an entertaining area.
The serene home office of Taula House by M Gooden Design gazes out onto the backyard.
Sunken double height office
To impart a high-design feel to the space, architect Mike Jacobs wrapped cabinetry from Ikea with a marble countertop and designed built-in bookshelves around the kitchen and study to help unify the area. Trips to shops in Palm Springs yielded the red side chair and metal magazine rack. The brown suede chair is from MidcenturyLA.
The library provides sleek, closed storage and open shelves that reach over 12 feet high. A Moroso/Diesel Cloudscape Chair sits beside the De La Espada Laurel Coffee Table, with a Flos String Light strung overhead. The painting is by Krzysztof Kokoryn.
The office is the ultimate blend of the Raskinds design styles: Hollywood Regency and California Eclectic. The walls are a sage green color, Granite from Dunn Edwards, and the room features a 1960s pendant that originally hung in the home's master bedroom.
Boyer inserted a home office just off the kitchen so that Nicholas could have designated office space and also a home for her cookbooks. The built-in bench (which also houses storage drawers underneath) is a popped boxed window which is visible to the left as you enter the home.
A look at the moody office space, which is outfitted in handsome darker tones.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
In the guest room/office, IKEA wall shelving and desk anchor the space.
Home office with custom millwork
Home office with navy blue walls and drapery.
“The space is long and narrow, and although we wanted an open seating area, we also wanted natural light to make it to the back of the office,” says Warner. “We achieved this by separating zones with open shelving and plants, which act as a filter without actually blocking the light.” She chose the Safavieh Cecilia Retro Mid-Century 5-Tier Wood Etageres from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond to do so.
A sunken velvet conversation pit is located in the heart of The Wing's new location in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
Inside, pinewood bookshelves surround a reading area without obstructing natural light.
“I particularly love the blue paint on the custom millwork in the small office on the second floor,” Barker says. She used paint to make an impact throughout the home without breaking the bank.
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