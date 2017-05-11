Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/office/floors : light hardwood/furniture : lamps

Office Light Hardwood Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architects created an office for two in the open living area by arranging a Freijó wood desk along the wall. Shelving above the desk holds Carolina and Marcus's book collection, and the armchair and ottoman, designed by Sergio Rodrigues, were acquired at auction; the poster is by Shepard Fairey. The sitting area is outfitted with a family heirloom coffee table, a sofa by Cini Boeri, and a Jackson Pollock print.</span>
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
A flex room at one end of the plan can be an office, or spare bedroom, if the latter is ever needed.
After: The team introduced a three-level void that brings light into the different floors. Here, a study with a built-in desk benefits from the natural light and preserved architectural features, like the stained glass windows and the door.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
The owner-designer Uli Wagner is a trained architect who works mainly in interior design. "As a young entrepreneur who spends a good amount of time in the office, I felt that the parlor floor of the brownstone—with its orientation and view to the rear garden—could be an ideal office space," he says. "It also provides generous space for other staff."
The mezzanine was extended by 130 square feet and now holds a study organized by Rakks shelves.
A corner of the unit was transformed into a basic kitchen. An interior plant from the Spanish firm Selvaviva brings life to the countertop.
The second level showcases built-in cabinetry and an office area crafted from cedar.
A third-floor study room overlooks the atrium.
A home office set up by Fernish. If you love what you rent, you can keep it. And Fernish promises that you will never pay more than retail.
The wife’s workspace is in the dining area. Her desk is concealed behind closet doors and can be neatly tucked away as needed.
For this remodel in San Francisco, Mary Maydan chose Olivari hardware for a privacy handle on the door between the office/living space and the bedroom. A Ligne Roset chair and shelving unit by B&B Italia are illuminated by an Eden Lighting up-lamp and Koncept Lighting desk lamp.
The study nook features a long desk that provides access to the home’s side entrance when partially folded up.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The office of Inwood Place offers a quiet reprieve from the hubbub of daily life.
The desk can fold out and accommodate two people.
An Artifox Desk 02 sits with an Eames chair in the lower-level office/spare bedroom. While the lower deck has been rebuilt, the interior of the lower level is currently being redone to provide guest spaces for visiting family and an entertaining area.
A built-in desk area offers a quiet nook to read, write, and work.
The office is the ultimate blend of the Raskinds design styles: Hollywood Regency and California Eclectic. The walls are a sage green color, Granite from Dunn Edwards, and the room features a 1960s pendant that originally hung in the home's master bedroom.
An Eames lounge
The architects carved out a workspace on the first floor that allows the homeowner to oversee the ground floor while working from home.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
Shared member spaces encourage creative exploration and foster relationships.
In the guest room/office, IKEA wall shelving and desk anchor the space.
Blue rattan chairs and striped wallpaper greet visitors in the reception area. The artwork (on the left wall) is by Amber Vittoria.
Art by Lindsay Gardner adorns the Farrow and Ball wallpaper.
“The space is long and narrow, and although we wanted an open seating area, we also wanted natural light to make it to the back of the office,” says Warner. “We achieved this by separating zones with open shelving and plants, which act as a filter without actually blocking the light.” She chose the Safavieh Cecilia Retro Mid-Century 5-Tier Wood Etageres from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond to do so.
The open work area offers a variety of work stations. White Donald Desks from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond were lined up back to back, and paired with contrasting black Modway Pyramid Dining Side Chairs, also from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
A Roadrunner chair from Guest House rests in the office nook.
Cozy nooks for reading and relaxing are scattered throughout the library.
Standing room only! If you're in need of home office ideas for small spaces, consider a fold-down desk that allows you to stand while working. This one, a New Table Concept by Resource Furniture, is a great option. Comfortable seating, ample storage, and a modern light fixture round out the space.
In the study of this stunning, modern cabin by Murdough Design, corner windows give the home office a tree house feel with views of the lush surrounding canopy and lake.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
A wooden sideboard echoes the pattern found in the parquet flooring.
A sunlit workspace.
A peek at the skylit loft office.
A study boasts built-in shelves for books or decorative vignettes.
The traditional office is located toward the back of the house, but maintains a minimalist feel.
This bedroom is being used as an office space. Clerestory windows keep the space feeling bright and open.
Here is another one of the built-in office nooks.
A detail of the office nooks with a teal daybed and built-in shelving.
The second-floor bedrooms feature built-in nooks with storage.
This bedroom is currently configured as an office.
Allied Maker offers lights with six different brass finishes, which they refer to as "honest patinas."
"There is an ease to working with brass for lighting fixtures," says Ryden, who remembers the first brass domes they got—how they had a waxy patina on them from the metal spinning process, and how satisfying it felt to refine the finish. "Brass is able to easily take direction in a way that other metals can’t," he adds.
12