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All Photos/office/floors : light hardwood/furniture : bookcase

Office Light Hardwood Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
Squaring the window made it possible to install a window seat for reading sessions beside a favorite Spruce tree in the front yard.
A wall on the second level features a built-in bookcase with a reading nook.
The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
The mezzanine was extended by 130 square feet and now holds a study organized by Rakks shelves.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
The office on the second level is outfitted with a built-in desk and bookcase that spans the length of the walls.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
Above the kitchen, the mezzanine level holds a workspace with a view. The sharp pitch of the roof opens up the space below it, so this area doesn’t feel cramped. Note the reoccurring motif of rounded joinery in the main spaces, which plays off of the angular moments.
A third-floor study room overlooks the atrium.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The desk can fold out and accommodate two people.
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
The office features built-in bookshelves and storage, plus a table by Jardin.
The spacious, light-filled home office can easily be converted into another bedroom.
For just under $102,000, Anya Moryoussef Architect transformed a single-car garage into a multifunctional workspace that’s wrapped in Baltic birch plywood.
Sunken double height office
To impart a high-design feel to the space, architect Mike Jacobs wrapped cabinetry from Ikea with a marble countertop and designed built-in bookshelves around the kitchen and study to help unify the area. Trips to shops in Palm Springs yielded the red side chair and metal magazine rack. The brown suede chair is from MidcenturyLA.
The library provides sleek, closed storage and open shelves that reach over 12 feet high. A Moroso/Diesel Cloudscape Chair sits beside the De La Espada Laurel Coffee Table, with a Flos String Light strung overhead. The painting is by Krzysztof Kokoryn.
The office is the ultimate blend of the Raskinds design styles: Hollywood Regency and California Eclectic. The walls are a sage green color, Granite from Dunn Edwards, and the room features a 1960s pendant that originally hung in the home's master bedroom.
Boyer inserted a home office just off the kitchen so that Nicholas could have designated office space and also a home for her cookbooks. The built-in bench (which also houses storage drawers underneath) is a popped boxed window which is visible to the left as you enter the home.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
In the guest room/office, IKEA wall shelving and desk anchor the space.
Home office with custom millwork
Home office with navy blue walls and drapery.
“The space is long and narrow, and although we wanted an open seating area, we also wanted natural light to make it to the back of the office,” says Warner. “We achieved this by separating zones with open shelving and plants, which act as a filter without actually blocking the light.” She chose the Safavieh Cecilia Retro Mid-Century 5-Tier Wood Etageres from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond to do so.
The home features three bedrooms and three baths. This bedroom can easily be used as an office space.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
Inside, pinewood bookshelves surround a reading area without obstructing natural light.
Home office.
A communal reading/study desk.
Open, pinewood bookshelves divide the interiors, but don't block views.
Cozy nooks for reading and relaxing are scattered throughout the library.
Standing room only! If you're in need of home office ideas for small spaces, consider a fold-down desk that allows you to stand while working. This one, a New Table Concept by Resource Furniture, is a great option. Comfortable seating, ample storage, and a modern light fixture round out the space.
In the study of this stunning, modern cabin by Murdough Design, corner windows give the home office a tree house feel with views of the lush surrounding canopy and lake.
If you're looking for home office setup ideas, why not add a bit of whimsy to your workday? Giotto shelves, a Treetops floor lamp, and an Olivetti chair—all by Sottsass—furnish this fun home office. The painting is by Nathalie Du Pasquier, one of the original Memphis designers.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
The study features vintage teak furniture and cozy leather couches.
A detail of the office nooks with a teal daybed and built-in shelving.
The second-floor bedrooms feature built-in nooks with storage.
Private studio
Study
Office
Office + Stair
A crisp palette of toned woods and fresh white paint give the indoor and outdoor spaces a light and open feel.
A study area for two.
Office
The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.
The living/dining room features large expanses of glass walls. These spaces either look out to the green outdoor areas or into the interior voids.
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