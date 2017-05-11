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All Photos/office/floors : light hardwood/floors : rug

Office Light Hardwood Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Shallow shelves in Jung-Ja’s practice room accommodate her many music books.
Housed in a renovated church, The Assembly is located on 14th Street in San Francisco's hip Mission District.
Built-in desks become a display for the artwork.
The ceilings in the living areas are covered with red cedar.
For this remodel in San Francisco, Mary Maydan chose Olivari hardware for a privacy handle on the door between the office/living space and the bedroom. A Ligne Roset chair and shelving unit by B&B Italia are illuminated by an Eden Lighting up-lamp and Koncept Lighting desk lamp.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
Office
The spacious, light-filled home office can easily be converted into another bedroom.
A sun-filled, contemporary office is also located on the home's middle floor.
A chic, light-filled office is located on the upper level.
This bedroom (currently configured as a home office) has direct access to the terrace.
Blue rattan chairs and striped wallpaper greet visitors in the reception area. The artwork (on the left wall) is by Amber Vittoria.
The conference room sports Farrow and Ball wallpaper, custom artwork from Ana Leovy, and Velvet Vivian Chairs from Cost Plus World Market. The Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Tulum rug and black pendants are both Bed Bath &amp; Beyond finds.
Sprawling across 22,000 square feet, the vast Bond Station House showcases 25’ ceilings in the main lounge and features an array of custom built meeting areas and communal spaces. Gorgeous natural light pours in throughout from the wraparound penthouse terraces.
“The first floor has a separate home office were we flipped the exterior color palette by painting the walls black and the windows white,” says Hawthorn Builders.
On the lower level, a three-sided fireplace doubles as a room divider that separates the media room from an office space.
The raised floors in the main working areas are constructed of white-painted plywood, while the entry features natural coco mat flooring.
In a former foundry that was most recently home to Vice Media, a new members-only co-working space opens up for business, featuring stunning interiors designed by The New Design Project. Located in Williamsburg, at the epicenter of Brooklyn’s creative hub, The New Work Project is a design-led, private workspace for individuals and businesses in the creative industries—supporting freelancers,
The circular Pi coffee table by Blu Dot and a classic, padded Eames Lounge chair are the perfect combination.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
A wooden sideboard echoes the pattern found in the parquet flooring.
The study features vintage teak furniture and cozy leather couches.
The lower spaces of the house give onto the meadow and its private world, while the upper spaces open to the long views across Chilmark’s fields, ponds, and the Atlantic.
This bedroom is currently configured as an office.
The compact office was wholly redesigned and can be readapted into a nursery, study or even a child's bedroom.
The library overlooks the courtyard and the two guest bedrooms.
The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.
The living area and a study corner.
Bold murals give Toronto's female co-working club, Make Lemonade, energizing pops of color throughout the space.
A mint couch from Cristina Celestino complements rattan chairs from 1st Dibs and the Cedar & Moss pendants over the booths.
A bespoke rug from French creator Toulemonde Bochart sits nicely with the rose Munna's Fringes armchairs. This room also features a forest green custom sofa from voila! Creative Studio, as well as ceiling pendants by Neptune Glassworks.
In the reception area, the Arch Chair from father-and-daughter New Zealand makers Douglas and Bec sits atop the Sky Swizzle Honeycomb area rug from Kinder Modern. Although there are multiple clusters of seating to encourage collaboration, members are also offered numerous private nooks for solitary work.
Steel & Glass Retractable Wall Panel in the Office: Robert wanted a space that could function as an office but still open up to the rest of the unit. We designed these custom glass and steel doors on a retractable sliding track, allowing the space to function as either a private or public space.
A dramatic pink granite table provides a central meeting spot.
Beside the kitchen, two Cherner armchairs are paired with a built-in desk that extends from the cabinets, made by Corsi. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The Writer's Block is a piece of custom oak veneer millwork that both divides the space and acts as furniture.