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All Photos/office/floors : light hardwood/floors : concrete

Office Light Hardwood Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
A sunlit workspace.
Work Studio