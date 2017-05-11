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All Photos/office/floors : light hardwood/floors : carpet

Office Light Hardwood Floors Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The project uses classic furniture, lamps, and accessories from Denmark, the Czech Republic, Poland, Mexico, Italy, and Germany.
Large, wood sliding doors can be used to give some privacy in the office when needed.
A peek inside one of the many conference rooms at Bond Station House. Inspired by old-world aesthetics and lasting modernism, the co-working space beautifully merges timeless design with plush, new-age details.