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All Photos/office/floors : laminate/room type : study

Office Laminate Floors Study Design Photos and Ideas

A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
Many buyers in the Palm Canyon Mobile Club are downsizing from larger properties in the area. "It's easier living instead of taking care of a big house," says realtor Paul Kaplan. "You can lock, leave, and travel. There's no landscaping maintenance, and you can clean the house in less than 30 minutes."
This is the bonus office space that is complete with original wood paneled walls and a sliding door to the patio.