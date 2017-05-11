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All Photos/office/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : chair

Office Dark Hardwood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The residence also features a sun-filled library, complete with handcrafted bookshelves.
Another view of the library, with its Douglas fir ceiling and an 1872 family heirloom flag hanging in the background.
The library, or “basket of books,” feels like a warm cocoon. The prints along the bottom shelf are by Giorgio Morandi.
In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
The countertops were all donated and McKinney York added some built-ins to allow for easy storage.
A desk area makes use of space next to the kitchen—in case one of the daughters has homework.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
The office had previously housed an architecture firm that had implemented a high-contrast palette of white brick walls and black-painted trim and flooring. "Aesthetically, our two goals with the interior were to bring a little warmth to the black and white space with materials like wood and leather, and to keep the palette neutral in every way," says LaValle.
At the conference area, a Pratt Conference Table from Room & Board is surrounded by the Versus chair from Article. The wall artwork is by the Seattle–based Jennifer Ament.
In the lounge area, the Clyde leather sofa from Blu Dot is joined by a Wayfair magazine rack and Saarinen side table.
The workstations are outfitted with chic pieces from Room & Board, including the Lira Leather Dining Chair, Pratt Modern Desk, and Nolo Table Lamp.
There are three private workstations, as well as a conference table that can seat 14. The latter can provide laptop space for those who are just dropping by for a few hours, or be staged for photo shoots and workshops.
Rose placed a custom 10-foot-long wood top over IKEA Alex drawers to create an extra large desk with storage.
The full-floor master suite features an office which could easily convert to an additional bedroom.
We can't dream up more perfect home office ideas for him. Handsome paint colors combine with dark wood cabinetry and hardwood floors to create this masculine-leaning office in a renovated midcentury home in Southern California. The homeowner scoured high and low for this 1956 Quadreflex mono speaker designed by Charles and Ray Eames for Stephens Tru-Sonic—the ultimate grown-up toy.
When searching for home office ideas for small spaces, even the smallest space can be utilized. In this East Austin cottage by Studio 512, a second-floor landing makes a perfect home office with plenty of storage thanks to built-in shelves. The office backs up to the laundry unit concealed behind a door.
Accessories from Antique Boutique.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Agate Pass Cabin | The former porch was transformed into an office and dining room.
Lella Vignelli's office is lined with bookshelves. She designed the desk with legs fashioned by sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro. The couple were known to host many cultural luminaries in the apartment, including Pomodoro and philosopher Umberto Eco.
At the top of the stairwell, a sitting area is outfitted with a vintage Eames lounge, a large Jack Goldstein painting, and a 1970s light fixture found by Marcovitz in Paris.
The office space doubles as a play area, so the parents can keep an eye on the kids while they work. The Saarinen Plastic Back side chair from Knoll was a gift from a friend.
Their offices were side-by-side. His in the living room and hers adjacent, making for easy collaboration.
An interior fit out of an existing Coach House, previously renovated by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
Everything from lighting to curtains to video and audio can be controlled from a smartphone, enhancing the loft’s sense of effortless elegance.