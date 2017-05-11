Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/office/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : storage

Office Ceramic Tile Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The architecture team demolished the walls of two bedrooms to create a more spacious dining area and open study space; this also brings more light from the perimeter windows into the apartment.
The view from the living room into the common areas, with the living room and the study area divided by a brick screen.
Home office.
The new study lounge features ceramic tile flooring from Ann Sacks along with a custom plywood desk with a Formica top, Eames desk chairs, and an ottoman from Blue Dot.