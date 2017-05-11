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All Photos/office/floors : carpet/furniture : storage

Office Carpet Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
A large home office with an abundance of storage is located on the second level.
To create the illusion of space, Chen added mirrored cabinetry and skirting in the living room.
The sliding door separating the living room from the bedroom can be used as a whiteboard. The Hybrid Chair from Studio Lorier can be converted from an office chair (seen here) to a lounge chair.
The second-floor mezzanine of this renovated home by Mowery Marsh Architects now hosts a spacious home office that looks out onto the roof terrace. A design departure from the photo above, this bright, airy space is full of home office ideas for her. It's feminine-chic with just-right touches of gold and natural materials.
Open workstations combine with collaboration spaces. Herman Miller Sayl Task Chairs provide just the right support for getting work done.
The work desk spans across 19 feet.
The office interior features Flor carpet tiles and walls of pre-finished birch plywood.
A study/media room adjacent to the kitchen.
The built-in office and broadcasting studio allowed Gleason to comfortably work from home.
The architect's former home holds his office space.