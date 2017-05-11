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All Photos/office/floors : carpet/furniture : desk

Office Carpet Floors Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
A tabletop desk with trestle legs is a modern, customizable, and budget-friendly option for creating a clean surface to work from.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
The home's extensive wood paneling continues into a small office next to the kitchen. This space also provides access to the side terrace.
The master bedroom has a small study, outfitted with a wood countertop that matches the wood window and frame.
Large, wood sliding doors can be used to give some privacy in the office when needed.
A large home office with an abundance of storage is located on the second level.
This bedroom makes a sweet home office.
A peek inside one of the many conference rooms at Bond Station House. Inspired by old-world aesthetics and lasting modernism, the co-working space beautifully merges timeless design with plush, new-age details.
The upper level holds two bathrooms and a study/guest room with access to a large, private roof terrace.
To create the illusion of space, Chen added mirrored cabinetry and skirting in the living room.
The sliding door separating the living room from the bedroom can be used as a whiteboard. The Hybrid Chair from Studio Lorier can be converted from an office chair (seen here) to a lounge chair.
The space is flooded with natural light, and it seamlessly connects to the central atrium.
One of the bedrooms is perfect for use as a large study/home office.
The light-filled den is furnished with a Jonathan Adler sofa and chair, a Dwell Studio chair, a vintage 1stdibs coffee table, and Stark Carpet carpeting.
Phone booths provide private spaces for phone calls or focus work.
Tiny homes and shipping containers have inspired many homeowners to seek out home office ideas for small spaces, like the one pictured here. A clever loft makes the perfect home office space without overcrowding this diminutive abode by New Zealand–based company, Build Tiny.
Another of our favorite home office ideas on a budget? Incorporate a basic office space in the upper level or attic of the house, like this small workstation on the upper level of this magnificent, midcentury, A-frame prefab home off the coast of Rhode Island. Here, an airy push-open window provides a refreshing ocean breeze for this sparse workspace.
The second-floor mezzanine of this renovated home by Mowery Marsh Architects now hosts a spacious home office that looks out onto the roof terrace. A design departure from the photo above, this bright, airy space is full of home office ideas for her. It's feminine-chic with just-right touches of gold and natural materials.
When it comes to home office design, IKEA is a great place to look for functional pieces like desks and lamps. Find items similar to this simple yet modern, handmade desk that rests in an alcove the homeowners have made into a small home office.
Open workstations combine with collaboration spaces. Herman Miller Sayl Task Chairs provide just the right support for getting work done.
Throughout the space, the culture of the company is represented in the design. Here, a bolt LED Wall Sconce and wall graphic nicely highlight the brand. Pull up a seat on the bench or ottomans from BluDot, and start conceptualizing ideas on this writable table from Turnstone.
A Japanese-style legless chair in the home office space.
A cozy, carpeted, lofted office is one of the highlights of this tiny home.
A private study area connects to the bedroom.
The third bedroom is currently configured as office space.
The work desk spans across 19 feet.
The office interior features Flor carpet tiles and walls of pre-finished birch plywood.
The upper level includes an open study area, as well as a private master bedroom.
The built-in office and broadcasting studio allowed Gleason to comfortably work from home.
The master bedroom and a study are located on the upper floor.
Baltic birch plywood is installed on the walls of the Mono, eliminating the need for baseboards and trim. The team wanted to make the structures as efficient as possible so that they would leave small environmental footprints.
Study Desk
A peek at the study room that houses a clerestory window.
The podcast room includes the Alto Compass chandelier from Cedar & Moss.
The architect's former home holds his office space.
All of the interior furnishings were designed and built by LEAPfactory for this specific project. These pieces, including the reception desk, are made of laminated boards and the same reforested beech wood used in the school’s structure. A door behind the reception desk leads to a living room for the ski and snowboard instructors.
There is no need to stow-away spare seating that is this beautiful. Perfect for small space entertaining, these lightweight Spin Stools can be stacked up and stored in a rainbow spiral—the epitome of minimalist Scandinavian design.
Study Window