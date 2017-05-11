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All Photos/office/floors : carpet/furniture : bookcase

Office Carpet Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
Windows in every room look out to treetops and infuse the home with an abundance of natural light.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
A spacious home office, which can easily be converted depending on the buyer's needs, offers direct access to the outdoors. Large, angled windows invite plenty of light inside.
A large home office with an abundance of storage is located on the second level.
Upstairs attics and dormers are great home office ideas for small spaces. This unique home office design layout serves as both a small office and workout room for San Francisco–based knot artist Windy Chien. It also features clever storage space for the couple's voluminous collection of books.
The second-floor mezzanine of this renovated home by Mowery Marsh Architects now hosts a spacious home office that looks out onto the roof terrace. A design departure from the photo above, this bright, airy space is full of home office ideas for her. It's feminine-chic with just-right touches of gold and natural materials.
A private study area connects to the bedroom.
A study/media room adjacent to the kitchen.