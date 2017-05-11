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All Photos/office/floors : carpet/floors : concrete

Office Carpet Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.