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All Photos/office/floors : brick/room type : study

Office Brick Floors Study Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the living room into the common areas, with the living room and the study area divided by a brick screen.
The walls of the veranda become much more markedly curved in the back courtyard. Two bedroom suites are made more private by the slatted screening.
Young's home office exudes rustic glam with a painting of Frida Kahlo, vintage and contemporary lighting, polished and raw stones, and a midcentury table with plush chairs.