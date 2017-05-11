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All Photos/living/room type : storage/window type : casement

Living Room Storage Casement Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Wood beams radiate from a central structural core to support deep roof eaves, each one painstakingly refinished. New energy-efficient windows create a cozy moment.
The family room features custom-designed furnishings by the homeowner using exotic wood slabs.