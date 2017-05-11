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All Photos/living/room type : living space/floors : concrete

Living Room Living Space Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The coffee table, red Memorex video ball TV, and red Mercer candlestick phone are all thrift store finds. The ceiling fan from Modern Fan Company is contemporary, but matches the retro aesthetic.
The single main room features ample glazing to provide natural light for cultivation of artistic endeavors. In the words of Witt, the “studio is the anchor for the backyard."