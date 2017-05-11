Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/landscapes : walkways

Living Room Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

Upstairs den featuring a vintage Deiter Rams 620 chair and ottoman, Milo Baughman burl wood console table, original oil on canvas art by Austin's own, Elizabeth Chapin, Blu Dot's Paramount sectional, Free Range coffee table and mirror mirror. Planter from West Elm.
Screened porch with custom abaca rug, vintage leather sling chair, client's own quartz coffee table and custom sectional with Perennials and Holland and Sherry fabrics.