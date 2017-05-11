All Photos/living/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction/patio, porch, deck : stone

2 Living Room Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos And Ideas

Upstairs den featuring a vintage Deiter Rams 620 chair and ottoman, Milo Baughman burl wood console table, original oil on canvas art by Austin's own, Elizabeth Chapin, Blu Dot's Paramount sectional, Free Range coffee table and mirror mirror. Planter from West Elm.
Screened porch with custom abaca rug, vintage leather sling chair, client's own quartz coffee table and custom sectional with Perennials and Holland and Sherry fabrics.

