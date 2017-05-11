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All Photos/living/patio, porch, deck : large/lighting : hanging

Living Room Large Patio, Porch, Deck Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A touch of a button summons the bar from its berth in the lower level, where the home theater also resides when not in use; the systems are custom installations by Classic Innovations.
The living room furniture is from Roche Bobois.