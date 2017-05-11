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All Photos/living/patio, porch, deck : concrete/locations : front yard

Living Room Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The walnut clad ceiling extends over the kitchen to the entry
Walnut plywood with integrated LED lighting clad the open living space area, extending beyond the pocketing glass walls to the exterior