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All Photos/living/patio, porch, deck : concrete/landscapes : trees

Living Room Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Opening up the glass wall of the living space turns the neighborhood into a constantly changing piece of art
The walnut clad ceiling extends over the kitchen to the entry
Walnut plywood with integrated LED lighting clad the open living space area, extending beyond the pocketing glass walls to the exterior