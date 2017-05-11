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All Photos/living/patio, porch, deck : concrete/landscapes : grass

Living Room Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Grass Design Photos and Ideas

Opening up the glass wall of the living space turns the neighborhood into a constantly changing piece of art
Walnut plywood with integrated LED lighting clad the open living space area, extending beyond the pocketing glass walls to the exterior